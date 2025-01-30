30 Killed As Plane, Helicopter Collide In Washington DC

Share

A United States (US) passenger jet carrying 64 people on Wednesday crashed into Washington DC’s Potomac River after colliding midair with a military helicopter on a night training exercise.

New Telegraph gathered that the plane was approaching Reagan National Airport at around 9:00 pm (0200 GMT) after flying from Wichita, Kansas, when the collision happened.

According to a report on Thursday, at least 30 bodies have been recovered from the Potomac River.

The jet was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members and was approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport when it crashed. Three soldiers were in the helicopter

Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy said the body of the plane has been found in three different sections of the river, in waist-deep water.

Figure skaters from the US were among those who were on board the aeroplane. Russia has confirmed that some of its citizens were also on board.

However, Search and rescue teams worked through the night to scour the waters in freezing temperatures. The nearby Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is temporarily closed as authorities investigate what happened.

