30 Killed, 19 Kidnapped In Abuja Landslide

…As Council Chairmen Cry Out

Thirty persons were said to have been killed in a landslide that occurred at Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) following the activities of illegal miners.

This was even as 19 persons were said to have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen at the Bwari Area Council.

This disclosure was made on Thursday during a meeting the six Area Council Chairmen held with FCT Ministers.

New Telegraph gathered that the landslide happened in one of the interior villages of Area Council over two months ago without being reported in the media.

Kuje Area Council Chairman, Abdullahi Sabo, said activities of illegal miners were one of the root causes of insecurity across the councils.

He said; “The issue of illegal mining in the FCT. There are indiscriminate mining licences given out and this has led to insecurity. They give letters of consent to Chinese people.

“Just a few days ago, there was a landslide that took the lives of 30 people as a result of the activities of illegal miners. We appeal to you to engage the Minister of Mines to stop mining in the FCT”.

On the prevalence of insecurity in the councils, Kwali Area Council chairman, Danladi Chiya appealed to the minister and the Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud to come to their aid.

He said; “We have the major challenge of insecurity across the six Area Councils. Just today (Thursday), about 19 people were kidnapped in the Bwari Area Council. I just received about five in my council who were in captivity for about six days.

Reacting to this development, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike said that a security meeting will be convened immediately to address the menace of insecurity in the hinterlands of Abuja.

Wike said, ” Insecurity is a major problem all over and those of you who are outside the Municipality, you have to work hard. Information is key.

“The incident of kidnap you talked about, nobody has reported that to me. It is a serious issue and we need to call an emergency security meeting.

“I have to call the Director of SSS and the CP now to give me more details because it is very embarrassing to me. Though I am happy you said the SSS official and the DPO in the affected council are informed and on the situation”.