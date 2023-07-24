30% IT companies plan to explore markets in new countries

About 30 per cent of IT companies operating in Nigeria are planning to expand their operation into new countries before the end of 2023; 37 per cent are planning to expand geographically into a new region, while 45 per cent are eying new cities in an existing country.

This was revealed by the Equinix 2023 Global Tech Trends Survey, which stated that 47 per cent of IT leaders in Nigeria noted that interconnection has increased the flexibility of their connectivity. This indicated that information technology companies in Nigeria have increased the flexibility of their connectivity due to interconnection. According to the survey, over 40 per cent of Nigerian businesses are leveraging interconnection for expansion, while over 90 per cent are pursuing the benefits of Artificial Intelligence. Organisations are now seeking digital-first strategies to embrace the power of ecosystems and interconnections. Other interconnection benefits cited by respondents included network optimisation (46%) and optimised end-user experience (45%).

This is consistent with the 2023 Global Interconnection Index, which forecasts interconnection bandwidth to grow at over 40 per cent CAGR in EMEA and major metros through 2025. This is a key indicator of how many businesses are relying on interconnection to enable digital acceleration. “The growth of interconnection bandwidth and associated IT budgets for interconnection and carrier-neutral colocation show how businesses are embracing interconnection as a critical component of their digital strategy, and how they are future-proofing their digital infrastructure to gain competitive advantage,” stated Funke Opeke, CEO, MainOne, an Equinix Company. On carrier-neutral colocation, the survey recorded a 35 per cent increase in spending compared to the previous year, which recorded a 14 per cent increase, an unsurprising result given predictions from last year, which forecasted a rise in digital deployments that will not only enhance digital transformation but also build resilience.

More businesses (29%) plan to increase their colocation spending in the next 12 months. Analysing their long-term technology strategies, respondents highlighted improving customer experience, accelerating innovation, and complying with data protection regulations amongst others as top priorities amidst their digital expansion plans. Of the 100 IT leaders surveyed in 2023, 37 per cent are planning to expand geographically into a new region, 30 per cent into a new country, and another 45 per cent in a new city in an existing country, with data sovereignty laws as a top deciding factor for those plans.

79 per cent of these respondents are likely to adjust their expansion plans in some form, in adherence to the data sovereignty laws implemented in the new markets. According to Opeke, “as businesses expand their infrastructure to meet the constantly growing need for digital services, data sovereignty laws play a critical part in their expansion plans. This is because businesses need to ensure that their data is stored and processed in accordance with the laws of the country in which they operate. However, strict data sovereignty laws can make it difficult for businesses to expand their infrastructure across borders.”

“With MainOne, businesses can leverage a globally interconnected ecosystem to expand their reach and tap into new markets, scale their operations and lower latency for critical services and applications, adapt to changing market dynamics, and comply with regulatory requirements,” she added. As IT leaders in Nigeria continue to see a need for colocation and interconnection, they cannot ignore the need to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) for a sustainable future.

Results from the survey confirmed that AI uptake is on the rise across all industries, with 93 per cent of the 2,900 IT decisionmakers polled globally seeking to benefit from the advantages of AI and already using or planning to use it across multiple key functions. 94 per cent of businesses in Nigeria are likely to be using AI or planning to do so in cybersecurity, closely followed by IT operations (93%), and customer experience (92%). Despite its widespread adoption across industries, only 3 in 10 (37%) of the IT leaders surveyed in Nigeria believe their team’s ability or existing IT infrastructure is fully prepared for the demands of artificial intelligence technology.