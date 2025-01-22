30 Injured As Thugs Attack Traders In Benin

Share

About 30 traders were on Tuesday hospitalized after they sustained injury at the Ediaken Market, popular known as Uselu Market on the Benin-Lagos road as thugs shots sporadically in an attempt to over throw the leadership of the market.

The incident entered its second day on Wednesday as Women trooped out in their numbers and barricaded the Uselu-Lagos road axis near the market to register their displeasure over sporadic shooting by the thugs.

It was gathered that the thugs

stormed the market on Tuesday and assaulted the market women who were trading at the market. The incident led to over 30 women and traders hospitalized.

After the showdown between the thugs and the women, some of the traders who came to their shops on Wednesday embarked on peaceful protest over the assault on their colleagues on Tuesday.

The protest, which lasted several hours crippled human and vehicular movement on the busy Ugbowo- Uselu-Lagos road, resulting in heavy gridlock.

A trader who pleaded anonymous said they were happy with the leadership of the market union and wanted the leadership to remain until the end of their tenure, but were surprised when a dissident group allegedly loyal to the government in power came and wanted to overthrow and they were resisted.

“Our women came out to reject the new leadership, and they brought thugs who started shooting, and in the process, many of our women traders sustained injured and have been hospitalized .

“Over 30 women were injured, and that’s why we are protesting today and calling on Governor Monday Okpebholo to address the issue of thugs taking over our market and overthrowing our union leaders in a very violent and disturbing manner.”

