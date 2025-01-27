30 Graves Discovered At Demolished Hotel Housing Kidnappers, Prostitutes In Anambra

Share

A total of 30 graves were found at the premises of a hotel for prostitutes and kidnappers demolished on Saturday afternoon at Always Ukwu Oba in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Recall that early Saturday, two kidnap suspects were arrested along with five prostitutes at a hotel by the Agunechemba Security Squad.

The 30 graves are suspected to be where the victims of kidnappings are dumped possibly after their organs have been harvested.

Confirming the incident, the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mazi Ejimofor Opara, said that it is disheartening that such a dastardly act have been happening, noting that that was why Gov Charles Soludo launched the Udo Ga Chi Security Operations.

“Yes, the governor is determined to let our people take back their state and that gives impetus to the launching of the Udo Ga Chi Security Operations with the enabling law called Agunechemba.

“We urge all and sundry to join hands in the fight against insecurity, because it is our home and let those who feel that opposition is the only way forward also join hands and stop sitting on the fence of critics,” he said.

So far no corpse have been found, while the Agunechemba Security Squad continues investigation.

