30 Dead, 58 Rescued In Niger Boat Accident -NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency has confirmed that 30 people lost their lives in the tragic boat accident that occurred in the Gausawa Community, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The agency added that 58 passengers were rescued from the incident, while one more body was recovered. The accident, which happened on September 2, 2025, involved a boat carrying about 90 passengers along a water channel in Gausawa.

The Head of Press Unit at NEMA, Manzo Ezekiel, disclosed this in a press statement yesterday. Providing an update on the tragedy, the statement noted that the Director General of NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, has directed the agency’s Minna Operations Office to intensify ongoing search and rescue operations.