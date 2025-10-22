30 Burnt To Death, Over 40 Injured In Niger Tanker Explosion

At least 30 people have allegedly lost their lives and around 40 sustained various degrees of injuries in a tanker explosion in Niger State. It was learnt that the incident occurred yesterday morning in Essan and Badeggi communities along the Bida-Agaie Road in Katcha Local Government Area.

According to eyewitnesses, the victims were scooping petroleum products from the overturned tank- er when it exploded, and left some bodies burnt beyond recognition. They stated that those injured were rushed to nearby hospitals in the area for treatment. Confirming the incident, Farouk Mohammed Kawo, Niger State Chairman of Tanker Drivers and NUPENG stated that the tanker was transporting petroleum products from Lagos to the North.

Kawo lamented that over 30 tanker trailers have been involved in accidents in the same area this October alone. He also decried the community’s habit of scooping oil from accidentprone vehicles, while citing a recent incident where a groundnut oil tanker overturned and its contents were scooped by residents.

The chairman appealed to Governor Mohammed Umar Bago’s administration to urgently grade the affected road to prevent further loss of lives and property. He emphasised the need for government’s intervention to address the recurring accidents on roads in the state.

The Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Niger Command, Hajiya Aishatu Sa’adu, however said, the petrolladen tanker skidded off the road, fell and exploded.

Sa’adu said that the casualty figure could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report. She, however, said that her men were already conducting a rescue operation at the scene of the accident.

According to her, the unfortunate incident has caused serious traffic gridlock on the ever busy expressway, particularly due to the bad nature of the road. Sa’adu pointed out that the de- plorable state of the road also im- pacted response time for the rescue operation.