30 Burnt To Death In Ondo Auto Crash

Share

Not less than 30 persons lost their lives in a fatal auto crash on the Ore-Lagos highway in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State at the weekend.

Sources said the crash, involving two vehicles, occurred on Saturday night at Mile 49 village, popularly known as Onipetesi, along the Lagos Expressway area of Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The collision, eyewitnesses said, was a result of excessive speeding on the part of the drivers. An official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the death of 28 victims who were burnt beyond recognition.

Two other victims, he said, succumbed to their injuries while being rushed to the hospital, and only two survivors are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Samuel Ibitoye, who confirmed the accident yesterday said the accident was caused by a head-on collision between two commercial buses, resulting in a massive fire that engulfed both vehicles.

Ibitoye said preliminary investigations revealed that one of the buses was driving against traffic, leading to the devastating crash.

He warned drivers against speeding and violating traffic rules, emphasising the importance of patience on the highway. He also encouraged passengers to ensure their safety by cautioning drivers and reporting reckless behavior to FRSC personnel.

The remains of the deceased have been deposited at the General Hospital in Ore, while the two survivors are receiving treatment for their injuries.

The Sector Commander assured that the investigation would unravel more details on the incident. The FRSC Boss appealed to drivers to exercise patience on the highway to reduce crashes and save lives and property.

Ibitoye urged passengers to partake in road safety by cautioning drivers who always speed, disobeying traffic rules. The sector commander advised passengers to report “reckless and stubborn” drivers to FRSC personnel on the highway.

Share

Please follow and like us: