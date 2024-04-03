30 Abducted Katsina Children Regains Freedom 24 Hours After

Thirty children abducted by bandits at Kasai village in the Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State have been freed. The Police Public Relations Officer of the Katsina State Police Command, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, confirmed this yesterday. He noted that their release followed a concerted effort by the command, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, which he believed yielded a positive result. A report monitored on Channels Television had it that the bandits had on Monday abducted the children, mostly girls, while fetching firewood in the bush.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Command swung into action and launched an investigation to rescue the kidnapped victims as well as arrest the perpetrators. Further development will be communicated in due time, please. “Thanks to the unwavering efforts and increased pressure exerted by the command, the victims have regained freedom and are safe and sound,” the police spokesperson said. He said the victims were rescued as a result of the efforts of the dedicated rescue team.

“Following the escalation of the pressure and the concerted actions of the command, the abductors eventually released all the victims on the same day. “This success attests to the perseverance and commitment of the command. We equally thank everyone involved in the operation. “Efforts to ensure the safety and security of the community and the state will continue unabated. “Further developments will be communicated to members of the public,” he said. A resident of the area, Muhammad Batsari, also confirmed that the ab- ducted children have been released. “I was called this morning (yesterday), that all the kidnapped victims have been released by the bandits.”