3 Years In Office: Adeleke Proud Of Achievements

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke says the state has undergone what he describes as “a transformative turnaround”.

According to him, sectors he met in crisis in 2022 have now been rebuilt. In a statewide broadcast yesterday, Adeleke said he inherited “a fractured system” marked by unpaid pensions, abandoned infrastructure, poor health access, declining school performance, a troubled mining sector and what he referred to as “a climate of insensitive leadership”.

He added: “Three years later, the Osun story is positively different. “The state has become a national reference point in good governance.”

The governor said his administration revived stalled water projects and restored long-abandoned facilities. He said: “The Ilesa Water Project was dead when we came in.

“We brought it back to life, rehabilitated several urban water schemes and drilled motorised boreholes across all 332 wards.”