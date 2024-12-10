3 Years After, Justice For Bamise Remains Elusive

Share

It was supposed to be a celebra – tion, November 30, marked what would have been Oluwabamise Toyosi Ayanwole’s 25th birthday,. Instead, the day turned into another painful reminder for her family, a fresh wound in a saga that refuses to heal.

Her father, Joseph Ayanwole, broke down in tears. His grief spilt out as he spoke, his words heavy with despair: “If there’s no justice for this child, there’s no justice for anyone in Nigeria.” For three years, the Ayanwole family has carried the unbearable weight of their loss.

They’ve fought tirelessly for justice, only to be met with delays, excuses, and a justice system that feels indifferent. One of the few voices standing firmly with the family is the Larry Omodia Foundation for Justice Reform (LOFJR), an organisation committed to exposing systemic failures and advocating for justice in Nigeria and across Africa.

Known for its work on criminal justice reform and its mission to give a voice to the voiceless, the foundation has become a beacon of hope in Bamise’s case.

The foundation, also registered as African TV in Europe, has used its platform to amplify Bamise’s story. They’ve shone a harsh spotlight on the inefficiencies of the legal system that have allowed the case to drag on for three years without resolution.

On her 25th birthday, LOFJR met with the Ayanwole family to discuss an extraordinary tribute, a memorial event scheduled for February 26, 2025, exactly three years since her murder. “This isn’t just about remembrance,” said Larry Omodia, the foundation’s founder.

“It’s about accountability. Bamise’s case represents the countless Nigerians who’ve been failed by this broken system. Her story must not fade into silence.”

