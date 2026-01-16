3 Women In Court Over Alleged Conspiracy, Stealing

Three women, were, yesterday, charged before an AdoEkiti Chief Magistrates Court over alleged conspiracy and stealing. The defendants are; Egbeyemi Mary, 26; Adejoke Adeleye, 21; and Awe Sumisola, 24.

They are facing twocounts of conspiracy and stealing, and had each pleaded not guilty to the charges. The prosecutor, Insp. Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence sometimes in December 2025 in Ado-Ekiti.

Oriyomi alleged that the defendants, who worked as salesgirls for a complainant, one Mrs Atoun Olubunmi kitchen utensils store, conspired to steal goods worth seven million naira belonging to their employer.

He said that they were eventually arrested following police investigation. The offence contravenes the provisions of section 302(1)(a) and 421 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abayomi Adeosun, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N250,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum. He adjourned the case until Feb.27 for hearing