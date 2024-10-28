3 Traders Bag 21 Years Jail Term For Illicit Drug Dealings

Share

Justice Lewis Alagoa of a Federal High Court in Lagos has handed down a 21- year prison sentence each to three men convicted of dealing in 34,400 litres of codeine-laden cough syrup.

The trio; Cosmas Obiajulu, 51, Ridwan Balogun Alabi, 28, and Tayo Banjo, 30, were found guilty of charges related to conspiracy, unlawful dealing, and transportation of the controlled substance.

The three men, who operated as traders at the Agric/Building Material Association Market in Amukoko, Lagos State, pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Addressing the court, NDLEA lawyer, Julie Negedu, disclosed that on May 8, 2024, the defendants and others still at large conspired to transport the prohibited cough syrup.

Negedu highlighted that their actions violated sections 11(b), 11(c), and 14(b) of the NDLEA Act Cap N 30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

After reviewing the facts of the case and presenting evidence, including the seized drugs and the defendants’ confessional statements, the lawyer urged the court to impose a strict sentence on the convicts.

Responding, defence lawyer, Mimidoo R. Nyiev, sought leniency, arguing that her clients were first-time offenders who had learned from their mistakes during their time in custody.

She urged the court to consider a noncustodial sentence and a financial penalty instead of a lengthy prison term. After listening to submissions of parties, , Justice Alagoa sentenced each of the three men to seven years imprisonment on each count, totalling 21 years.

The sentences are however to run concurrently. In the alternative, the court slammed a fine of N4 million per count on the convicts, alongside a mandatory six months of community service.

The judge emphasized the serious nature of the crime, while also recognizing that the convicts did not have prior criminal records.

