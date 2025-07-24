3 Teenagers Drown In Bauchi As Police Calls For Caution

The Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed a recent incident in Jinkiri Village, tirwun ward, Bauchi Local Government Area, which led to the death of three teenagers: Habibu Mohammed ‘m’ aged 16yrs, Abubakar Mohammed ‘m’ aged 16yrs, and Zailani Sule ‘m’ aged 14yrs, residents of Durum Village.

The teenagers unfortunately lost their lives after an accident while swimming in a nearby river.

In a press release, the Command PPRO, CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, said the incident took place around 1300hrs, and despite immediate efforts for medical assistance, the teenagers were pronounced dead before reaching the hospital.

Wakil said preliminary investigation indicates that the teenagers had been engaged in mining activities before deciding to swim in the river.

In light of the situation, the Bauchi State Police Command under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, expresses its deepest condolences to the families affected and underscores the critical need for heightened safety awareness during water activities, especially during inclement weather.

An investigation into the tragic circumstance has been established and the bodies released to the families for burial following an examination at the Specialist Hospital, Bauchi State.

The Command is committed to promoting safety and awareness within the community to prevent similar incidents in the future.