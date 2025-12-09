3 Supplements Can Reverse Autism –Study

A new study has found that a trio of supplements can reverse autism in mice,– and it could prove effective in humans, too.

The study is published in the journal ‘Plos Biology’. Researchers discovered a ‘cocktail’ of ingredients that boosts communication between neurons in the brain and improves social behaviours. Researchers reasoned the results could mark a turning point in efforts to manage autism, for which there is currently no cure.

“These findings have revealed a promising new avenue for dietary therapy in the treatment of autism spectrum disorder (ASD)”. Autism, which results from the abnormal development of neurons in the brain, affects approximately one in every 100 children in the UK.

Autistic people can find it hard to communicate and interact with others and struggle to understand how other people think or feel. They may also find bright lights or loud noises overwhelming and get anxious about unfamiliar situations.