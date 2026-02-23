3 Soldiers, Woman Killed, School Burnt As Insurgents Overrun Military Camp In Adamawa

…loot weapons, including armoured vehicle

A fierce and coordinated attack on the Garaha District in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State has left three soldiers and a woman dead, while a primary school was set ablaze.

Eyewitness told journalists that suspected Boko Haram insurgents overran the military camp around 11.p.m. on Saturday killing the soldiers and then moved to the nearest primary school and burnt it down, while also touching other infrastructures.

He explained that the insurgents stormed the community from multiple directions, includ- ing the Dabna and Lar areas. Eyewitness accounts said there was indiscriminate shooting as the attackers advanced, catching the military personnel off guard despite their alertness and initial resistance.

Reverend Isaiah Yeriman, speaking from an eyewitness per- spective, recounted how the insurgents overwhelmed the military camp. “The military men were set and alerted and began to exchange gunshots in an effort to repel them, unfortunately the entire military camp was invaded and burnt down,” he said.

According to Yeriman, the attackers ambushed the soldiers from the rear via the Lar axis, resulting in the deaths of three military personnel and a civilian woman was tragically killed by a stray bullet while attempting to flee the violence.

The insurgents reported- ly looted weap- ons from the overrun camp, including an ar- moured vehicle, before torching r e m a i n i n g structures. Ye r i m a n said “as I’m talking to you, no structure is left at the mili- tary base except the Living Faith Church.”

He praised the soldiers’ bravery, highlighting that they lost everything, including food, clothing, and personal belongings and appealed to Nigerians to pray for the troops. Another anonymous eyewit- ness suggested possible internal betrayal, claiming the military had initially repelled the attackers with vigour until a coordinated ambush from the rear turned the tide.

“To me, it was a coordinated attack that the military needs to conduct a proper investigation,” the source said, urging the government to urgently track communications records from major telecom providers (MTN, Glo, Airtel, and 9mobile) within 48 hours to identify potential informants.

The Paramount Ruler of the Huba ancestral throne, Tol Barr Alheri Bulus, confirmed the development and promised to provide further details. Efforts to obtain an official statement from the military were unsuccessful, as the relevant information officer’s contact could not be reached at the time of filing this report.