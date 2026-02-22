3 Soldiers, Woman Killed As Insurgents Overrun Military Camp In Adamawa

A fierce and coordinated attack on Garaha District in Adamawa State has left three soldiers and a woman dead, while a primary school was set ablaze.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that suspected Boko Haram insurgents overran a military camp in Garaha, located in Hong Local Government Area, around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, killing the soldiers before advancing to a nearby primary school, which they burnt down along with other infrastructure.

An eyewitness explained that the insurgents stormed the community from multiple directions, including the Dabna and Lar axes.

Accounts described sporadic gunfire as the attackers advanced, catching the military personnel off guard despite their initial alertness and resistance.

Reverend Isaiah Yeriman, speaking as an eyewitness, recounted how the insurgents overwhelmed the military camp.

“The military men were alert and began exchanging gunfire in an effort to repel them, but unfortunately the entire camp was invaded and burnt down,” he said.

According to Yeriman, the attackers ambushed the soldiers from the rear via the Lar axis, resulting in the deaths of three military personnel, while a civilian woman was tragically killed by a stray bullet as she attempted to flee the violence.

The insurgents reportedly looted weapons from the overrun camp, including an armoured vehicle, before torching the remaining structures.

Yeriman added, “As I’m talking to you, no structure is left at the military base except the Living Faith Church.”

He praised the soldiers’ bravery, noting that they lost everything, including food, clothing and personal belongings and appealed to Nigerians to pray for the troops.

Another anonymous eyewitness suggested possible internal betrayal, claiming the military had initially repelled the attackers until a coordinated ambush from the rear turned the tide.

“To me, it was a coordinated attack that the military needs to properly investigate,” the source said, urging the government to track communications records from major telecom providers within 48 hours to identify potential informants.

The gun battle reportedly lasted about one hour and 48 minutes into Sunday morning, leaving the community and the wider Huba land in mourning.

Residents described the incident as part of ongoing attacks in Garaha District.

The Paramount Ruler of the Huba ancestral throne, Tol Barr Alheri Bulus, confirmed the development and promised to provide further details.

Efforts to obtain an official statement from the military were unsuccessful, as the relevant information officer could not be reached at the time of filing this report.

The incident underscores the persistent security challenges in Adamawa State, where communities continue to face threats from insurgent groups despite ongoing military operations in the North-East.