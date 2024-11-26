3 Soldiers, 5 Terrorists Killed As MNJTF Battle B’haram Insurgents In Borno

Share

In continuation of its onslaught against terrorists, troops of Sector 3 operating under the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), have success- fully dealt a significant blow to Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in Kukawa and Monguno areas of Borno State, eliminating five terrorists and recovery valuable assets, however, three soldiers paid the ultimate price.

The MNJTF in a statement by its Chief Military Information Officer, Lt. Colonel Olanlayi Osoba, said, “the ISWAP/ Boko Haram terrorists who launched an offensive using suicide Vehicle Borne Im- provised Explosive Devices (VBIEDs) were met with superior firepower from the MNJTF Troops.

Following intense air cum artillery bombard- ments and ground assault, five terrorists were neutralised, while several others fled with gunshot wounds.”

“During the operation, air assets destroyed three VBIEDs, while troops cap- tured 40 motorbikes equipped with assorted weapons, four anti-aircraft guns and one rocket-propelled grenade. Unfortunately three soldiers paid the supreme price,” the statement said.

The MNJTF added, “this bold operation underscores the MNJTF’s unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of the people in the Lake Chad region.”

