3 Sibblings Murdered In Anambra Community

Three boys of the same parents were last Saturday murdered in cold blood at a home in Nise Community in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The assailants were said to have scaled the fence of the building to gain entrance into the compound to execute their plot and also left the compound unnoticed.

Reports has it that the three young boys whose ages ranged between six years and two years were at their parent’s residence when the unidentified persons found their way insider their father’s compound and killed them and thereafter tied their mouths and left them in the pool of their blood.

It was learnt that their father, a young man in his early thirties is a native doctor and a businessman always lock the children inside the compound while he leaves for business along with their mother, but comes home to serve them meal and return to his business after.

Their father whose name is yet to be made public was reported to be having issues with some unconfirmed persons, but it cannot be established if the face off led to the death of the three children.

It was gathered that the incident has been reported to the Police in the area, but when contacted the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the report has not reached his office for comments, promising to state the position of the matter after being property briefed.

