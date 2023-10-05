3 Scientists Win Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for their work on tiny quantum dots. Moungi Bawendi, of MIT, Louis Brus, of Columbia University, and Alexei Ekimov, of Nanocrystals Technology Inc., were honoured for their work with the tiny particles that are just a few atoms in diameter and whose electrons have constrained movement.

This effects how they absorb and release visible light, allowing for very bright colours. They are used in many electron- ics, like LED displays.

“These tiny particles have unique properties and now spread their light from television screens and LED lamps. They catalyse chemical reactions and their clear light can illuminate tumour tissue for a surgeon,” according to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which announced the award in Stockholm yesterday.

In a highly unusual turn of events, Swedish media reported the names of the winners before the prize was announced, reports The Associated Press. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which awards the physics, chemistry and economics prizes, asks for nominations a year in advance from thousands of university professors and other scholars around the world.