May 25, 2023
3 Policemen, 2 Assailants Killed In Ebonyi Attack

Gunmen have killed three officers of the Ebonyi State Police Command following an attack on the Oshiri Divisional Headquarters of the command in the Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

Making the revelation at a briefing at the command headquarters in Abakaliki, the state capital, the Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi State, Faleye Olaleye said during the unfortunate attack which happened on Tuesday, the police also neutralized two of the assailants, prompting the deployment of officers who went after those behind the attack. Some of the items recovered include, one Lexus car ES350, one fabricated AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine with seven rounds of ammunition, one SMG rifle and one SMG magazine with eight rounds of ammunition.

Olaleye enjoined members of the public to report any breach of the peace as his officers and men are prepared to root out all forms of criminality in the state.

