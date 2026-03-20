3 Police Officers, 4 Civilians Dead As Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Raid Taraba Community

A tragic attack on TorDamisa Community, Donga Local Government Area of Taraba State on Wednesday, by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have left seven persons dead.

It was learnt that the armed herdsmen invaded the community on the evening of Wednesday, shooting indiscriminately before they were engaged by officers of the Taraba State Police Command.

A fierce gun battle that reportedly ensued between the assailants and the security operatives, led to the death of the seven persons, three police officers and four civilians.

The attack has triggered panic in the community prompting some residents to flee to neighbouring communities. Efforts to get response from the Taraba State Police Command was unsuccessful as the Police Public Relations Officer, Lasheh James did not take his calls. He also did not respond to text messages sent to him as of the time of this report.