3 Police Inspectors Caught Extorting Okada Riders In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has said that three of its inspectors were captured on a camera while extorting money from commercial motorcyclists.

In a statement issued by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola said the officers involved in the extortion were identified as Inspector Ikhanorba Lucky, Inspector Paul Sunday, and Inspector Edwin Ekeogu.

According to her, these Inspectors were engaged in “an incident of professional misconduct” while performing visibility policing duty at the Maawu Bus stop in the Agbado area of the state on October 19.

Odutola said, “These officers were caught on camera flagrantly extorting money from commercial motorcyclists in contravention of the Police Act and Regulations. Inappropriate actions of the three policemen were subsequently shared on social media.”

Odutola spoke further that the State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, has strongly condemned the “unprofessional act” of the three men.

“To address this misconduct, the Command has activated appropriate disciplinary measures against the erring personnel to ensure that they are held accountable for their misconduct and to serve as a deterrent to others who might be tempted to toe this ignoble path,” Odutola said on Sunday.

In the statement, Abiodun emphasized his commitment to upholding professional standards within the force to maintain high-quality service delivery to citizens and uphold public trust and confidence in the Nigeria Police Force.