3 Police, DSS Impersonators, 9 Others Nabbed In ‘One Chance’ Robbery

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have arrested three impersonators of the police and the Department of State Services (DSS), over alleged ‘one chance’ robbery.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, Mr Olatunji Disu, said this during a media briefing yesterday in Abuja. He said the three suspects along with nine others were recently arrested over ‘one chance’ in different parts of the FCT.

“It will interest you to know that three of the suspects belong to a gang of ‘one chance’ operators who specialise in masquerading as police and DSS officers.

“They pick up unsuspecting victims and take them to unknown locations demand – ing ransom for their release,” he said. Disu said the suspects were on Oct. 12, arrested following a complaint from one Jeremiah David and Amaka Humina at Anti-One Chance Office.

According to him, the complainants reported that they were stopped by three men in a white colored Toyota Camry with Registration number ABJ 221 BV, while on transit from Keffi to Abuja. He said the suspects, forcefully ejected the complainants from the vehicle, claiming to be officers from the DSS on investigations.

