3 Persons Killed In Awka Cult War As Drug Dealers/Police Clash

Three persons were confirmed dead during a cult war between two rival groups in Awka Anambra state capital while officers and men of the Anambra State Police Command and dealers of illicit drugs clashed during a raid by the security operatives in the area.

The clash between the drug dealers and the police which caused serious panic happened around 5.30 p.m. on Saturday and drew the attention of passers-by and residents of the area when fled the area for safety.

An eyewitness told journalists on Wednesday in Awka that some of the police suspected to have come from the ‘B’ Division of Nigeria Police, Anambra Command stormed the drugs dealer’s spot, conducted a search, and seized bags of illicit drugs.

The source who pleaded anonymity said, while the police were still on with the search, one of them started answering telephone calls, and not long after the army of thugs arrived at the place.

According to the source, immediately after the thugs arrived, they pounced on the police team, overpowered them and seized their guns, and later retrieved the drugs they got from the place.

He said, ‘It was in the process of this attack that one of the policemen who drove the team drove off.”

Continuing, ” Not too long after, the police driver returned with other policemen who engaged the drug dealers in a discussion”.

He said it was not clear if they returned with their guns and ammunition that even because the incident dragged on for more than two hours.

But a source within the police circle told reporters that the Division Police Officer (DPO) in charge of ‘B’ Division Michael Ojebe, allegedly detained two of the inspectors involved in the operation for reasons best known to him.

Meanwhile, three persons were killed on Tuesday and Wednesday by suspected cults at Ifite Awka and Eke Awka axis of Awka in what residents suspected to be renewed cult war.

While two were shot dead at Ifite Awka on Tuesday, another one was beheaded at Eke Awka Market area in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The killing at the popular market, a trader said made many traders abandon their businesses and return home due to fear.

Cult war in a popular Eke Awka market in Awka South local government area of Anambra State to stamp supremacy has claimed one person, simply identified as Igwe Omeli.

He was killed on Wednesday morning around 7 am inside the market as traders were coming to shops.

Igwe Omeli is suspected to be one of the leaders of the Aye cult group in the market,whom the leadership used to force compliance on members of the market.

According to a source, who never wanted his name on print, said it was a war between the Baga and Aye cult groups in the market.

” It is related to market politics, but the man killed is the guy they used to terrorist us and enforce compliance. Any time the leaderships want to enforce any agenda, he is the person and others they used,” he said.

He told the reporters that, the Baga cult group members were pushing Omeli and he ran into the market to mobilize his boys to rescue him unfortunately for him before his boys could get information, they killed and beheaded him and cut his male organ.

According to him, it is only God that saves the market, because if the Aye Members had arrived on time many people would have been killed.

“He was killed inside the market where they are selling meats and they cut his head and male organ with the butcher’s knives.

It is by God’s grace the diseased members could not come out time, it would have been disastrous” he stated.

He also stated that people ran away in the morning but they have started coming back to shops.

The source also disclosed that a few weeks ago, the Aye cult group killed one Baga man simply identified as Salvage cut his head and male organ.

When contacted on the situation, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, Anambra State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said he was not aware of these incidents and would make findings.