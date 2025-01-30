3 Persons Dead, 6 Injured In Lagos Building Collapse

Share

A building collapse claimed the lives of three people, including a teenager, in the Northern Vulture Estate area of Lekki, Lagos State yesterday.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed the incident, stating that a 15-yearold boy and two adult males lost their lives in the tragedy.

According to LASEMA’s Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, six people were seriously injured in the collapse, while six others were rescued alive and received medical attention.

The agency has completed its search and rescue operation, and the collapsed building has been demolished. In a statement, Osanyintolu said, A young boy, about 15 years old, and two adult males recovered, were confirmed dead and subsequently bagged by emergency responders.

“They were handed over to SEHMU officials. Also, six victims were rescued alive and attended to by the medical team,” Mr Oke-Osanyintolu wrote.

He added that the collapsed building had been completely demolished and search and rescue operation was concluded. Reports reveal that the two-storey building under construction was found to have collapsed at the afore – mentioned location.

The incident occurred on Chevron Drive, Lekki. While the immediate cause of the collapse is still unknown, further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

This devastating incident highlights the need for stricter building regulations and safety measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

