3 Persons Abducted in Kwara Community

….As Abducted Wife, Children of Kwara Lawmaker Regain Freedom

Gunmen have abducted three persons in Ora-Ayetoro community in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State. This is just as the wife and two children of a Kwara State House of Assembly member, Hon. Soliu Ayanshola, who were abducted recently, have regained freedom, according to top government sources.

It was gathered that gunmen, numbering about nine, with four of them hooded, stormed the community and shot ceaselessly to scare the people. The abductors were said to have also invaded the Palace of the community’s traditional ruler, Oba C. O. Odeyemi, destroying his residence, while they also burgled the shop of his wife, Olori Odeyemi, carting away some items and cash.

Speaking with our correspondent yesterday evening, the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC), Chairman of the local government, confirmed the incident. According to him, the local vigilantes have been empowered and working with the police and other security agencies to rescue the victims.

The Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, also confirmed the incident, saying security operatives, in conjunction with the vigilantes and local hunters, have stormed the forest on possible rescue mission of the victims.

Meanwhile, the wife and children of the lawmaker reportedly regained their freedom late Wednesday, at about 8pm, following discreet efforts of the security agencies and the state government.

“At least five members of the gang that abducted them have also been arrested following discreet intelligence and surveillance works by all the teams involved,” one of the sources said. The spokesman of the state Police Command, SP Okasan- mi Ajayi confirmed the development when contacted.