3 Officers Arrested for Alleged N30M Extortion – FHQ

The Force Headquarters (FHQ) has announced the arrest of three Inspectors in connection with a case of alleged extortion to the tune of N30 million. The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday, gave the names of the officers as: Francis Ahuean, Semiu Agbaakin, and Osagie Efford. The suspects, who are attached to the FID-STS, are being investigated over alleged extortion of one Omoh Oshoke, Abuja resident.

The statement read: “In furtherance of our zero tolerance for corruption and extortion, we wishes to update the general public on an alleged case of armed robbery, abduction, and extortion carried out by some policemen against one Omoh Oshoke, an Abuja resident.

“The trio identified as Inspectors Francis Ahuean, Semiu Agbaakin, and Osagie Efford, all attached to the FID-STS, have been arrested, investigated and are currently undergoing trial. “In the same vein, the accomplices including one Elizabeth Amos Busayo, the POS operator and one Thomas Michael, who acted as an informant for the offending police officers, have also been arrested and are currently being investigated alongside the police officers.”