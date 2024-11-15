3 Nigerian-American footballers feature on Glo-sponsored African

Share

Three elite footballers who have featured in the American Professional Football League, commonly called The National Football League (NFL), are guests on this week’s edition of African Voices Changemakers, the magazine programme of the Cable News Network International.

The three footballers who are of Nigerian descent include Christian Emeka Okoye, Kenneth Odumegwu and Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi

They will feature on the personality interview programme sponsored by digital solutions provider, Globacom

Born August 16, 1961, Okoye, nicknamed “the Nigerian Nightmare”, played professional football fullback for the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL from 1987 to 1992.Reputed for his energetic running skills and ability to break tackles, he successfully ran a six-season NFL career which produced an NFL rushing champion title in 1989, first-team All-Pro honors in 1989, second-team All-Pro honors in 1991, two Pro Bowl appearances in 1989 and 1991, and three playoff appearances

Reputed for paving the way for the younger generation of professional American footballers, he mentored Ndubuisi and Odumegwu as well as others.

He was inducted into the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame in 2000.

Odumegwu, born in Lagos November 29, 2000, is a Nigerian professional Linebacker in the American football defensive end for the Seattle Seahawks of the NFL.

A former student of the National Open University of Nigeria, he played soccer and basketball before trying out American football in 2022.

Share

Please follow and like us: