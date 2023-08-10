3 Nabbed In Bauchi Over Killing Of Policeman

…Suspected Kidnapper Neutralised

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the killing of a Policeman in Konkiyel village of Darazo LGA, of the state. In a press release issued by the Command PPRO, Ahmed Wakil, it said, PC Bala Nazifi Magaji, who was attached to Darazo Divisional Police Headquarters was attacked on the 25th of July, 2023 while on active official duty at Anguwar Abuja in Konkiyel village.

According to him, the unfortunate incident led to a painstaking investigation by the Command to unravel the circumstances that surrounded the death of the officer. Consequently, three suspects were arrested during investigation. These are: Aminu Mohammed, aka Kangado, ‘m’ 35, of Anguwar Sarkin Baka Konkiyel village, (the principal suspect), Abdullahi Abubakar, aka Duna, ‘m’ 23, of Ba- kin Kasuwa, Konkiyel village and Balarabe Abubakar ‘m’ 34, while six others are at large.

The investigation also revealed that all the suspects have confessed to the killing of the officer with machete and sticks. One of the suspects, Aminu Mohammed, aka Kangado, in his confession narrated that they took advantage of the dark hour and stabbed the officer multiple times in the back with a machete, while other accomplices used stones and sticks and hit the officer on the head. “As a result, he sustained multiple injuries and lost blood.

The officer was immediately evacuated to the General Hospital, Darazo, where he was certified dead by a medical doctor. Meanwhile, investigations into the case are ongoing, while efforts aimed at arresting other members of the gang who are still at large is being intensified.”

In a related development, the command has neutralised one kidnapper and recovered one locallymade pistol in Burra village. The operatives responded to a distress call that on 06/08/2023 at about 0200hrs, suspected kidnappers numbering about four, armed with dangerous weapons invaded one house in Burra village and attempted to kidnap the occupant.

While struggling, the suspects inflicted multiple machete cuts on the victim. As a result, he sustained various degrees of injuries. Responding to the report, the police operatives led by the Divisional Police Officer in conjunction with local vigilantes swung into action and drafted to the scene.