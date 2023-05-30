3 Local Remedies You May Not Know Can Cure Stroke

A stroke is also known as a transient ischemic attack or cerebrovascular accident, which happens when blood flow to the brain is blocked.

This prevents the brain from getting oxygen and nutrients from the blood. Without oxygen and nutrients, brain cells begin to die within a few minutes. Sudden bleeding in the brain can also cause a stroke if it damages brain cells,

A stroke as a medical emergency can cause lasting brain damage, long-term disability, or even death if not well taken care of.

Signs And Symptoms Of Stroke

Signs of a stroke can range from mild weakness to paralysis, or numbness on one side of the face or body.

Other signs include a sudden and severe headache, sudden weakness, trouble seeing, and trouble speaking or understanding speech.

Common Types Of Stroke

There are two major types of stroke namely:

Ischemic stroke.

Hemorrhagic stroke.

Ischemic stroke

Most strokes are ischemic strokes. An ischemic stroke occurs when blood clots or other particles block the blood vessels in the brain.

A TIA has the same symptoms as a stroke, but they are temporary as the clot naturally dissolves or is dislodged from the blockage.

Fatty deposits called plaque can also cause blockages by building up in the blood vessels.

Hemorrhagic Stroke

A hemorrhagic stroke happens when an artery in the brain leaks blood or ruptures (breaks open). The leaked blood puts too much pressure on brain cells, which damages them.

High blood pressure and aneurysms balloon-like bulges in an artery that can stretch and burst are examples of conditions that can cause a hemorrhagic stroke.

Transient Ischemic Stroke

However, there is also a stroke called transient ischemic attack (TIA) which is sometimes called a “mini-stroke.” It is different from the major types of stroke because blood flow to the brain is blocked for only a short time usually no more than 5 minutes.

Local/Homemade Remedies To Cure Stroke

However, there are quick local homemade remedies to cure stroke. I don’t know if anyone at all has ever heard of this, but trust me, this works a hundred per cent if you are willing to abide by the prescription list below.

If anyone close to you has ever suffered Stroke, you will understand what it means to search for a solution to make them get well again and return to their normal health.

The purpose of these discovered home remedies is for people who are desperate and in need of help or away from a hospital emergency.

1. Snail And Milk Are Great Cure For Stroke

The first on our list which is the perfect local treatment for stroke is snail and milk.

Get snails, those big snails, wash them very well with clean water, then break the snail gently and don’t waste the water that comes out from it while breaking them. Gather the water from the snails together in a bottle container and do this.

In case you don’t know, here is how to collect water from snails. Soak the snails in water to get them drowned, then pick each snail and break the pointed end of the snail and was will be coming out of it, the water is not slinging one but brownish in colour.

The quantity of water gathered from the snail will be dependent on the number of snails you have. After gathering the water together in a container, get a tin peak milk, open it then pour all the peak milk inside a container where you have the water from the snail and do this afterwards.

After you have mixed both the snail water and the tin milk together inside the container, shake it very well and follow the prescription below, this prescription should be followed accordingly for a better result.

PRESCRIPTION:

Three teaspoons in the morning.