3 LAUTECH Students Died, 8 Injured In Osun Auto Crash

The Federal Road Service Corps (FRSC), Osun Sector Command has confirmed the death of three persons involved in an auto crash which occurred in the state.

The incident according to FRSC happened on Wednesday, along Ilobu road in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the incident, FRSC spokesperson, Agnes Ogungbemi said three persons, two male and one female, who lost their lives in the auto crash were passengers in a white Mazda said to be a commercial vehicle with eight others who sustained injuries.

Ogungbemi further explained that the eight passengers who sustained injuries are currently receiving treatment at the Osun State Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, and Onward Hospital Okinni respectively.

He added that three mobile phones were recovered at the scene of the accident and have been handed over to state traffic (NPF).

The Sector Commander Corps, Commander Henry Benamaisia, however, warned the motoring public to drive within the stipulated speed limit to avoid loss of control that can lead to loss of lives and property.

Meanwhile, in her account of the accident, the Head of Operation of O’Ambulance, Mrs Elizabeth Arowosafe confirmed to New Telegraph correspondent that the occupants of the bus were final year students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, who came to Erin Ijesa waterfall for an excursion.

Arowosafe said “One of the injured students confirmed to us that they were coming from an excursion. She gave us five of the victim’s names but she didn’t get the strength to name the others.”