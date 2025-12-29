3 Killed In Sweden As Major Storm Sweeps Across Nordic Countries

A third person has died in Sweden after a powerful winter storm swept across Nordic countries, causing travel disruption and power outages. Sweden’s meteorological agency issued alerts for strong winds for large parts of the northern half of the country as Storm Johannes hit.

One man in his 50s died after being struck by a tree at the Kungsberget ski resort in the country’s south, local media and police reported. Further north, regional utility company Hemab said one of its employees died in an accident while out working.

Police also said a man in his 60s was taken to hospital after being hit by a tree while working in a forest in Hofors, east-central Sweden, and later died of his injuries, reports the BBC.

Tens of thousands of homes in Sweden, Norway and Finland have been left without power as a result of the storm. In Sweden, more than 40,000 homes were affected by power outages and numerous rail services were cancelled, Swedish news agency TT reported.

Several flights, rail and ferry services across parts of the Nordic nations have been cancelled. Roads and rail services have also been disrupted due to the storm conditions.