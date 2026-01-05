3 Killed In Bayelsa Auto Crash

Three persons have been confirmed dead following a tragic auto crash involving a trailer and a commercial tricycle at the Swali Market area of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday evening, threw traders and residents of the densely populated market area into mourning. Eyewitnesses said the trailer lost control while attempting to ascend the Ikoli Bridge after an apparent brake failure.

The heavy-duty vehicle reportedly rolled backward, causing panic among road users before crash- ing into the tricycle. One of the victims was be lieved to be a pregnant woman, though her identity could not be immediately ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Bayelsa State Police Command, DSP Musa Mohammed, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Iyamah Daniel, promptly deployed officers to the scene to restore order and commence preliminary investigations.

Mohammed added that the bodies of the deceased had been evacuated and deposit- ed at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, while efforts were ongoing to identify the victims and notify their families.