3 Killed, Houses Burnt As Bandits Attack Another Plateau Community

Three people have been confirmed killed with an unspecified number injured and houses razed following an attack on Garga Community in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State by gunmen. The attack occurred late Monday, February 16.

It was learnt that the heavily armed attackers, numbering over 100, rode into the community on motorcycles and began shooting indiscriminately, killing the victims and injuring others. Residents scampered for safety in nearby forests and surrounding rocks.

The assailants were also said to have set houses on fire while stealing food and livestock from the community. A resident, Salihu Garga, who confirmed the attack, said the invasion of the community by the bandits was becoming a regular feature as the people have been left at the mercy of the terrorists.

“The Fulani bandits have found it very easy to attack communities in Kanam, especially Garga. It has become a regular pattern because we do not have the security operatives to protect us.

“Yesterday (Monday) evening, the bandits came again and like they do, began shooting at the people, killing three and injuring several others. They also burnt down people’s houses and stole food items and livestock.