3 Killed As Worshippers Clash In Taraba

Share

The Taraba State Police Command has confirmed the killing of three persons in a clash between worshippers of the United Methodist Church in Nigeria (UMCN) and the Global Methodist Church (GMC) in the state.

The police spokesperson, SP Usman Abdullahi, said the clash occurred at Karim-Lami- do Local Government Area of the state between members of the two churches on Sunday.

It was learnt that the clash was a climax of a long standing dispute between church members which prompted Taraba State Government to order the sealing off the headquarters of UMCN located in Jalingo.

The police spokesperson also said six suspects had been arrested in connection with the clash, adding that policemen and soldiers were deployed to prevent further escalation of the crisis.

The conflict in the church, it was further gathered, followed a protracted leadership dispute between the UMCN and the GMC, causing some members to break away and form a faction within the church.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"