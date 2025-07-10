3 Killed As Gunmen, JTF In Shoot Out In Anambra Community

Three persons were yesterday confirmed killed in Ekwulobia Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, following the exchange of gun fire between gunmen and the Joint Task Force on Security.

Gunmen had stormed the Ekwulobia Flyover at around 8.30 am shooting indiscriminately which led to the scampering by residents of the area.

While the gun welding men continued operations at the flyover, a detachment of security Joint Task Force comprising the police, army and the Agunechemba Security Squad took them on, this lasted for about an hour.

It was learnt that four persons were killed which includes gunmen and members of the public, while a sienna car belonging to the vigilante groups was burnt and Aguata Police Station was also attacked.

But, the Police Command dismissed the killing of four persons contending that two unsuspecting members of the public were killed.

It further reported that one of the gunmen was neutralised and vehicles and arms recovered from the gunmen while escaping from the superior force of the operatives.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochukwu Ikenga ; “The incident recorded a fatal gunshot injury on two unsuspecting members of the public and the burning of a security vehicle.

“Anambra Police-led Security Force contained a shooting incident in the early hours of today July 9, 2025 at Oko and Ekwulobia flyover, Aguata Local Government Area’.

“The team also demobilised one of the armed criminals, recovered one AK-47 rifle, one automatic pump action gun and four vehicles at the scene as the Operatives sustained the onslaught operations in the area.