3 Killed After Russia Launches ‘Massive’ Attack Across Ukraine

Russia carried out a “massive” overnight attack on several Ukrainian cities, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said, a day after he warned of strikes over the Christmas period.

At least three people were killed, according to Ukrainian officials, including a four-year-old child, while energy infra- structure was also targeted, leaving several regions without power.

Russia launched 635 drones and 38 missiles, Ukraine’s air force said, adding that 621 of them were downed. Zelensky said “people simply want to be with their fami- lies, at home, and safe” in the run-up to Christmas, and said the strikes sent “an extremely clear signal about Russia’s priorities” despite ongoing peace talks, reports the BBC.

He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin “still cannot accept that he must stop killing. And that means that the world is not putting enough pressure on Russia”.