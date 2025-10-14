New Telegraph

October 14, 2025
3 Killed, 7 Injured, Houses Razed In Jigawa Communal Clash

Police in Jigawa State have confirmed the killing of three persons while seven sustained severe injuries in a violent communal clash at Birniwa Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Lawan Shiisu Adam, who confirmed the incident to journalists said the incident happened last Wednesday night when a group of suspected criminals invaded Dagaceri Village, setting houses on fire and attacking individuals.

He said, a combined team of security personnel swiftly moved to the scene to restore order and arrested seven suspects in connection with the violence.

SP Shiisu added that security operatives recovered mobile phones and local charms at the scene of the attack. He said investigation is ongoing to uncover the root cause of the attack.

He called on residents to commit to stronger community policing and early warning systems to prevent further bloodshed.

