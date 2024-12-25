3 Killed, 4 Injured As Tanker Crushes Tricycle In Jos

Share

It was a tragic incident in Plateau State on Monday evening as three persons lost their lives while four other sustained varying degree off injuries after a trailer rammed into a tricycle.

The incident happened along Farin Gada road in Jos North. Spokesperson of the state command of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Peter Yakubu and State branch executive secretary of Nigerian Red Cross Society, Nura Ussaini Magaji, confirmed the incident yesterday.

According to them, some of the corpses were mutilated beyond recognition. “The crash occurred on December 23, around the University of Jos Student Village Hostel. two vehicles were involved – a trailer and a tricycle.

“Three people were killed and four others sustained various degrees of injuries in the crash,” Yakubu said.

