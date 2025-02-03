3 Killed, 3 Others Arrested In Rivers Cult Clash

Share

Three people have been killed and three others arrested in a renewed bloody clash between rival cult groups in Onne, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was learnt that one of the groups had first launched an attack on its rival, killing two on Friday, leading to a reprisal on Saturday.

The police confirmed that one of the notorious cultists identified as ‘small lighter’ terrorizing the area was among the victims of the clash.

Some residents of the area were said to have fled their homes following gunshots fired by the cultists while others sent messages warning people to avoid the area.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Grace IringeKoko, confirmed the incident and said three people died in the bloody encounter. Iringe-Koko said: “Yes I can confirm the cult clash.

Three persons were killed and three suspects arrested. “From the information available to me, one of the suspects called ‘Small Lighter’ who has been terrorising the Eleme axis killed one person from the other cult.

So in retaliation they went after him and killed him. One other was killed earlier, so, three persons in all. “Our men (Police) have been deployed to the area and calm has been restored in the area.

Investigation is ongoing to fish out other fleeing suspects and ensure they are prosecuted.”

Share

Please follow and like us: