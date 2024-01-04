3 Kidnapped Along Port Harcourt Airport – Rivers Police

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed that three individuals had been kidnapped along Port Harcourt International Airport in Rivers State.

New Telegraph reports that the victims were kidnapped on the portion of Obiri Ikwerre Road that leads to the airport on Tuesday night, January 2.

Police were already pursuing the kidnappers,

According to SP Grace Iringe-Koko, a spokesperson for the Command told newsmen in Port Harcourt that the operatives of the command were already in pursuit of the kidnappers.

“The Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, has tasked our tactical team commanders and the Divisional Police Officers within the jurisdiction to implement adequate security measures.

“These measures have been put in place to ensure that the criminals are apprehended,” she said.