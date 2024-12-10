New Telegraph

3 Katsina Road Projects To Gulp N20bn

The Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Radda, has launched the construction of three road projects worth more than N20 billion in Funtua Local Government Area of the state.

Flagging off the project yesterday in Funtua, the governor said one of the projects is the dualisation of a 5.9-kilometer Sokoto Road at the cost of N12.8 billion.

Radda further said the Sokoto road project would be handled by the Mother Cat Construction Company Limited, with completion period of 18 months.

He added that the reconstruction of KatsinaFuntua dual carriage way, covering 3.9 kilometers with the contract sum of N8 billion, would also be completed within 12 months.

The governor stated that the rehabilitation and upgrade of the 1.2 kilometer Tsohuwar Kasuwa Road project, which would gulp more than N637 million, would be completed within six months.

