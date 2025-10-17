3 Jailed For Currency Counterfeiting In Kwara

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court, Ilorin, Kwara State has sentenced three persons to various jail terms for possession of fake Naira notes.

The convicts: Olaitan Dina, a 46-year-old aluminum fabricator from Maraba in Ilorin; Opeyemi Jeremiah, a bakery worker from Oke-Ero Local Government Area of Kwara State; and Adebayo Mayowa Abiola from Osi, Ekiti State, were arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and handed over to the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Eco- nomic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for investigation.

Investigations revealed that the Naira notes found in their possession were fake, with several bearing identical serial numbers.

The defendants, who were prosecuted on separate charges pleaded guilty to their respective charge. During the review of facts, the EFCC counsel, Aliyu Adebayo, called Detective Abdul- hakeem Sani Umar, an EFCC operative, who testified that the fake notes recovered from the convicts were sent to the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja for forensic examination.

The analysis confirmed the notes to be counterfeit. Adebayo tendered the fake currency and the defendants’ extra-judicial statements as evidence, urging the court to convict them as charged.

In his judgment, Justice Awogboro held that the pros- ecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt. Justice Awogboro consequently sentenced Dina to 18 months imprisonment, while Jeremiah and Abiola each received 15 months imprisonment.