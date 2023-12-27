3 inmates escape from Ogun correctional facility

Three inmates of the Ijebu Ode Correctional Centre Ijebu Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State have escaped. New Telegraph learnt that the inmates scaled the fence and bolted away.

The names of the inmates are: Hammed Adeboyejo, convicted for armed robbery and murder, Fatai Taiwo Akande, from Ijebu-Igbo, also said to have been convicted for murder and Aliu Oguntona sentenced for sexual offences. Our Correspondent gathered that the inmates escaped from the facility four days ago. A statement from Ijebu Imushin Area Command of SoSafe Corps, the state government’s security agency, which had since gone viral confirmed this. The statement reads: “The report reaching us now is that three prisoners escaped from the IjebuOde Correctional Center, whose names are: Hammed Adeboyejo who was convicted of Murder/ Armed Robbery; Fatai Taiwo Akande from Ijebu-Igbo was sentenced on Murder cases, while the third man, Oguntona Aliu was convicted of sexual offence.