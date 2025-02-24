3 In Court Over Disappearance Of Man After Visiting Friend’s Office

Share

A real estate developer, Mr. Benjamin Ezema, has been declared missing after visiting his friend’s office at Mango and Lion estates in Awka, Anambra State.

It was learnt that the estate developer identified as Big Ben, was invited for a meeting with one Jeff at his office, but was never seen coming out of the meeting.

A close circuit television footage taken from businesses near the Mango and Lion office, the same office where Big Ben was last spotted, shows that he arrived for the appointment by 3 p.m.

and parked at Jeff’s office entrance, but left for his hotel shortly after the meeting. According to a source, later that same evening, after receiving a call at his hotel room where he was lodged, he was spotted on CCtV again leaving Maxbee Hotel at 6:20pm and arrived Mango and Lion office before 7pm again and the rest was history.

The source said, “shortly after arriving Jeff’s office, his phone went off and since then he has been declared missing. The CCTV did not show him leaving Mango and Lion office, but instead an unknown person drove his car into the premises.

The next morning his car was discovered on a lonely road near Nwagwu with no one inside.

“After two months of investigation, the Anambra State Ministry of Justice charged three suspects for kidnapping and felony, they include: Jeff Nweke, Tochukwu Nwosu and David Chukwunonso at the High Court, Awka, in charge number AWK/6c/2025, with evidence made available from security agency during investigation, though Mr. Jeff Nweke is still at large as he has not been arrested by the police till date.

