3 In Court For Alleged Shop-Breaking, Theft

Three persons, Kunle Taiwo, 28; Nurudeen Wahab, 25; and Iyabo Alimi, 34, yesterday appeared before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, Oyo State for allegedly breaking into shops and stealing roofing sheets.

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, were charged with conspiracy, shop-breaking, stealing and receiving stolen property.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them. The prosecutor, Insp David Adepoju, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Jan. 26, at about 5.00p.m, at Apete area of Ibadan.

Adepoju alleged that Taiwo and Wahab broke into the shop of Olumakinde Oni, Roseline Adedeji and Adewale Sheriff and stole roofing sheets.

He alleged that Alimi received the stolen roofing sheets from Taiwo and Wahab, knowing same to have been stolen. He said the offences contravened Sections 516, 414, 427 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Mrs Kausarat Ayofe, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties each in like sum. She adjourned the case until March 12, for hearing.

