3 Feared Dead as Robbers Raid 2 Banks

Three persons were feared killed as armed robbers attacked two commercial banks in Ikere-Ekiti, headquarters of Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State. It was gathered that the dare- devil armed robbers numbering 20 stormed the town around 5:15pm and carried out the attacks on the two commercial banks simultaneously.

It was also learnt that the robbers first attacked the Ikere command of the Amotekun Corps along Ise Road and reportedly shot some operatives before attacking the banks. A source said that in “the well- coordinated attacks” which lasted about 45 minutes, the armed robbers reportedly killed three persons while scores sustained varying degrees of injuries.

According to the source, the gun-wielding robbers invaded a first generation bank and a second generation bank located at Odo Oja and Okeosun respectively and broke the security door with the aid of dynamite before entering the banking security door with the aid of dynamite before entering the banking hall. The source disclosed that the dynamite blew up the entrance doors as well as several cars parked in the vicinity of the banks.

He added the armed robbers who split themselves into two groups carted away unspecified huge sums of money. Confirming the incident in a telephone chat with our reporter, the Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti, Oba Adejimi Alagbado expressed shock at the robbery incident, describing it as unfortunate.

He said it was unfortunate the armed robbers carried out the operations for several minute unhindered and escaped despite presence of military checkpoints and Police Area Command in the town. All efforts to reach the Ekiti state Police spokesman, Sunday Abutu to get his reaction were not successful.