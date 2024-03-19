3 Feared Dead as Arewa Tricycle Riders, Motorcyclists Trigger Mayhem in Delta

There was tension in Asaba, the Delta State Capital yesterday as over 500 tricycle and motorcycle riders, under the umbrella of Arewa Union staged a protest against the alleged killing of two of their members over issues of taxation. The protesters, who were with dangerous weapons, stormed the office of the Commercial Motorcycle and Tricycle Operators Association (COMTOA), along the popular Summit Road within the metropolis and attacked officials and Taskforce members.

They allegedly destroyed vehicles, office furniture and looted computers, handsets and other valuables. They caused traffic jam for hours until the combined squad of military men, police, DSS and men of the Civil Defence dispersed them with tear gas. They demanded a breakaway from COMTOA, alleging that two of their members were killed on Sunday night in mysterious circumstances. They lamented the involvement of the taskforce in the circumstances leading to their death.

Their leader, who simply identified himself as Yusuf said, “We are here to identify the suspects. They are members of this task force. They should tell us their offense, how they killed them and with what. Are they supposed to hold guns? They should be held responsible for their death,” they lamented. The Director-General of COMPOA, Chief Uchenna Okafor (aka Kosoko), while speaking to journalists in his office, said, “the Arewa community are trying to form their own union so that they can avoid paying money to the state government.

“We called the SA on Arewa Community and the Sarki of Asaba and they denied. At about 3pm that day, it was discovered that they had already inaugurated their own Arewa Task Force and that was how it started.” He condemned how they started attacking people and chasing the union’s agents and ticket sellers. But the Coordinator of Arewa Community on sales of tickets, Hashima Abubakar regretted that his people refused to negotiate before taking to the streets. The phone numbers of the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Bright Edafe, was switched off.