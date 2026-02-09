New Telegraph

February 9, 2026
3 Doors Down Lead Singer Brad Arnold Dies At 47

The lead singer and songwriter of US band 3 Doors Down, Brad Arnold, has died after a battle with cancer aged 47, the rock band announced on X.

“He will be deeply missed and forever remembered,” the band said in a statement on Saturday.

The band is best known for 2000s rock hits like Kryptonite, Here Without You, When I’m Gone, and Loser.

Arnold had announced in May 2025 that he was ill and had received a diagnosis of stage four clear cell renal carcinoma – a type of kidney cancer – which had metastasised into his lung, reports the BBC.

